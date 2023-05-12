COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — The Colonial Heights Police Department is currently investigating a road rage incident that resulted in a woman being shot.

Around 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 11, officers were called to the 600 block of the Boulevard for a reported shooting.

Upon their arrival, officers found a 25-year-old woman inside a vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound to her leg, according to Colonial Heights Police Department.

The victim told police that she had been involved in a “road rage” incident with unknown individuals in another vehicle beginning on Dupuy Avenue near Virginia State University.

As the two vehicles continued on Dupuy Avenue and entered Colonial Heights from Chesterfield County, the other vehicle reportedly pulled alongside her. The victim said one of the occupants then pulled out a handgun and fire a single shot, hitting her in the leg.

The woman was taken to Southside Regional Hospital by Colonial Heights Fire and EMS for treatment of her injuries.

The Colonial Heights Police Department is continuing to investigate this as a road rage incident. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective M. Davis at 804-520-9329.