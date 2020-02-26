$2,500 reward offered for AR-style rifle stolen from police officer’s vehicle

Similar image of AR-style rifle stolen from a Petersburg Police Department vehicle last week. Photo provided by ATF.

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A $2,500 reward is being offered for information leading to the recovery of the AR-style rifle that was taken from a police officer’s vehicle in Petersburg last week.

Petersburg Police Department said the theft occurred between the hours of 10:15 p.m. and 11:35 p.m. A subject or subjects broke into the police officer’s vehicle that was located outside of his home in the Walnut Hill neighborhood, ATF said in a release. The firearm was a department-issued rifle.

“Possessing a stolen firearm is a federal crime and ATF and our partners at the Petersburg Bureau of Police are asking the public for their help,” Special Agent in Charge of ATF’s Washington Field Division Ashan M. Benedict said.

AFT said the rifle is a black AR-style rifle with a red-dot sight mounted on the top and pistol grip attached.

If you’d like to provide the ATF with a tip, call 888-283-8477 or send an email to ATFTips@atf.gov.