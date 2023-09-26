PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A 29-year-old man was found dead with a gunshot wound Saturday night after the report of a crash at North Boulevard and South Sycamore Street, in the same area that the World War I Doughboy memorial was seen toppled to the ground the next morning.

According to a spokesperson for the Petersburg Bureau of Police, officers received a call at 11:38 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23 reporting a crash in the area of North Boulevard and South Sycamore Street.

Upon arrival, authorities found a man who had been shot, who was pronounced dead on the scene. The man was identified as 29-year-old Fatin Ibn Hassan Rhone.

The incident remains under investigation by the Petersburg Bureau of Police.