29-year-old man wanted by Hopewell Police

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — A 29-year-old man is wanted by Hopewell Police on various charges.

Manuel Garcia, whose last known address is the first block of N. Union Street in Petersburg, is wanted on misdemeanor charges for obstruction of justice, false identification to law enforcement, driving while suspended (his fourth offense) and several other traffic-related offenses. police said.

If you have any information on this wanted fugitive, contact the Hopewell Police Department at (804) 541-2284. Additionally, you may contact the Hopewell/Prince George Crime solvers hotlines in Hopewell at (804) 541-2202 or in Prince George County at (804)733-2777. Tipsters will remain anonymous.

LATEST HEADLINES: