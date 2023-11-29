PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg police are investigating a shooting that killed a 29-year-old man.

Authorities identified the victim as DeVaughn A. Lawrence.

At around 4:07 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 28, police received an emergency call of reported gunfire in the 100 block of Perry Street. When officers arrived at the scene, they found Lawrence, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Petersburg officials confirm this investigation is active and ongoing and are asking anyone with information regarding the shooting to submit a tip here.