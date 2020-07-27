3 children killed in Interstate 95 crash in Virginia

PETERSBURG, Va. (AP) — Three young girls were killed after a two-vehicle accident on Interstate 95, the Virginia State Police said Monday.

A news release from the state police said the accident occurred on July 23 in the southbound lanes of I-95 at mile marker 6 in Greensville County.

According to the news release, a southbound 2013 Honda CR-V was hit in the rear by a 2016 Dodge Ram. The police said the impact caused the Honda to hit the guard rail and spin out of control, and also caused the Dodge Ram to lose control and overturn in the median.

The driver of the Honda, Shaketa Denise Williams suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to the state police. Two girls, ages 9 and 11, died upon impact. A 12-year-old girl died at the hospital two days after the crash.

The driver of the Dodge Ram suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital, the state police said.

The state police said alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash, adding that the investigation is continuing.