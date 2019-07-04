20-year-old charged in stabbing attack inside Petersburg plasma center

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Three victims are being treated at the hospital after an attack at a plasma center in Petersburg, Southside Regional Medical Center confirmed to 8News. Petersburg Police said the attack involved multiple victims being stabbed.

Officers say around 4:40 p.m., police responded to the 2000 block of S. Sycamore St., Octapharma Plasma, following reports of a stabbing involving multiple victims.

“I wouldn’t have expected it to happen here,” said Bernard Gentry, who frequents the plasma center.

“I go in there sometimes and I see a lot of the staff and talk to them… everyone seems like they are alright,” he added.

Police arrived and located a male suspect without incident, according to a news release. The suspect, identified as 20-year-old Jairque L. Shannon, has been charged with three counts of malicious wounding and a count of animal cruelty.

Dustin Sloan, Petersburg Police Lieutenant said “a gentleman entered the building with a cutting instrument.”

He allegedly began stabbing multiple people in the center. Police are working to uncover a motive.

According to the commonwealth’s attorney, witnesses say the suspect used a machete.

Victims were located inside of the business and all were transported to local area hospitals for treatment.

Southside Regional says one man who was initially in critical condition has been transferred to another hospital. No update on his condition has been released.

Two women were also taken to the hospital with stab wounds — both have been released from the hospital.

Sloan told 8News that police believe the business was being conducted as usual – which blood donations taking place – prior to the attack. He added that is no existing threat to the community, saying “that person has been taken to our investigations division where they’re being questioned at this time.”

Gentry just hopes the area will go back to being quiet.

“This is Petersburg,” he said. “A lot of stuff goes on in Petersburg. But, I ain’t never heard of something in there (the plasma center). He needs to go to jail.”