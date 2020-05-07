3 men rescue woman from car submerged in Hopewell Marina

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Hopewell Fire and Rescue are hailing the efforts of three men who helped save a woman from a vehicle in water.

According to their Facebook post, Hopewell Fire and Rescue says three men on a boat pulled the woman out of the car window just before the vehicle sank. The fire department said the rescue attempt “was a true act of bravery and compassion,” for the woman in need.

Courtesy of Hopewell Fire & Rescue via Cameron Wynn

Courtesy of Hopewell Fire & Rescue via Cameron Wynn

Courtesy of Hopewell Fire & Rescue via Cameron Wynn

The woman wasn’t hurt but the fire department is searching for the three men that helped save the woman’s life. “We’d like to tell them THANK YOU,” the department wrote.

