PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Petersburg Bureau of Police has identified the man killed in a shooting on Cameron Street in the city Thursday night.

Police were called to the 800 block of Cameron Street at 8:51 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3 for the report of a person who had been shot. Upon arrival, officers found 33-year-old Dantryl Lamar Ingram, of Petersburg, had been shot multiple times.

Ingram was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries, according to police.

Anyone who may have heard or seen anything in the area Thursday night is asked to contact the Petersburg Bureau of Police.