COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — Thirty-five dogs have been seized from a house in Colonial Heights as part of an ongoing animal cruelty investigation. Their owner has been charged with more than 30 counts of animal cruelty or inadequate care for a companion animal.

According to police, Colonial Heights Animal Services, Hopewell Animal Services and Colonial Heights Police executed an ongoing animal cruelty investigation culminated in a search warrant on the 100 block of Buckingham Drive.

Inside the house, officers found 35 dogs, all of which were removed from the home. Several of the dogs that the officers found were pregnant and have since had puppies while in the care of Colonial Heights Animal Services.

On April 18, Colonial Heights Circuit Court handed custody of 41 dogs to Colonial Heights Animal Services.

According to Colonial Heights Police, the majority of the dogs have been placed with local rescue organizations.

It was determined that the owner of the dogs is 56-year-old Paula D. Sadler, of Colonial Heights. Sadler has been charged with 1 count of felony animal cruelty, 15 counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty and 15 counts of inadequate care for a companion animal.