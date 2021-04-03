38-year-old inmate dies at FCI Petersburg

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — An inmate died at the Federal Correctional Institution Petersburg early Saturday morning. He was found unresponsive and passed away despite lifesaving efforts.

Staff members attempted to save him and requested emergency medical services to help continue life-saving efforts. EMS pronounced him dead at the scene.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons has identified the inmate as 38-year-old Douglas Groover.

They did not indicate what may have caused his death. Groover had just arrived at the facility on March 15, 2021. He was sentenced in Texas for Production of Child Pornography and was set to spend 60 years behind bars.

According to a FBP release, no one else was hurt and there is no danger to the public.