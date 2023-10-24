PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Petersburg Bureau of Police has released the identity of a man who died after a shooting in the area of 6th Street and Patrick Street.

The department initially posted information on X at 11:52 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, asking the public to avoid the area while the investigation of the shooting continues.

At 12:42 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 24, Petersburg Police released updated information on X regarding the investigation.

In the update on Tuesday, police said that at 10:22 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, an emergency call reported a shooting in the area of 6th Street and Patrick Street. Upon arrival, officers found two people with gunshot wounds.

Police said 40-year-old Walter R. Skyes, III of Petersburg died at the scene. The second gunshot victim was taken to a hospital with critical injuries and has since been released, according to the update.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Petersburg Bureau of Police at 804-732-4222.