5 educational leaders join Petersburg City Public Schools

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg City Public Schools announced that five new educational leaders will be joining the school system Tuesday afternoon.

“In collaboration with the teachers and administrators already working in Petersburg schools, our new leadership team will help us rise to the next level of student success,” PCPS Superintendent Dr. Maria Pitre-Martin said. “Each of our new administrators has a proven track record of helping students achieve at high levels and helping schools reach full accreditation. We want the students and schools of Petersburg to share in that success.”

Charles Spain

Dr. Tracie Daniels

Dr. John Mayo

Krystal Thompkins

Pam Bell

Charles Spain is the new principal of Vernon Johns Middle School. Spain has more than 19 years of experience in education. Spain has worked in Nevada, Maryland, New Jersey and Washington, D.C.

Dr. Tracie Daniels will be PCPS new chief academic officer. She previously worked in Richmond and led school improvement initiatives. Daniels also served as a principal in Henrico County.

Pam Bell joins PCPS as an executive director for student advancement. Bell was working for Henrico County as the director of family and community engagement. She’s been working in education for 26 years.

Dr. John Mayo will be returning to Petersburg as the executive director for human resources, finance, and operations. Early in his educational career, he worked as assistant superintendent for PCPS. He recently worked to transform 27 middle schools in Baltimore County Public Schools, the 25th largest school system in the United States.

Krystal Thompkins will return to Petersburg as the director of teaching and learning. Thompkin’s teaching career began 25 years ago when she worked as an elementary school teacher at PCPS.

For more information on the new educational leaders, click here.