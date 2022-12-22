PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Some residents of the city of Petersburg are currently experiencing a power outage due to a vehicle crash near downtown.

As of 11:15 p.m., there were 528 customers without power in the Petersburg area, according to the Dominion Energy power outage map.

According to the Petersburg Bureau of Police, the outage is mainly in the downtown and Grove Avenue areas of the city.

The outage is reportedly a result of a vehicle crash on Grove Avenue. Dominion Energy reports that power could be restored within an hour or three to four hours.