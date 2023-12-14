PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A winning Powerball ticket bought in Petersburg over the summer has not been claimed and will expire soon, according to Virginia Lottery.

A Powerball ticket that won $50,000 in a drawing on July 1 will expire at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 28. According to Virginia Lottery, the ticket was bought at Cedar Heart Market, located at 25722 Cox Road.

The winning numbers for the drawing on July 1 were 4-17-35-49-61, and the Powerball number was 8. The winning ticket matched four of the first five numbers, as well as the Powerball number.

According to Virginia Lottery, if the prize is not claimed by the expiration date, the money will go to Virginia’s Literary Fund, which provides low-interest loans to areas for public school construction, renovations and technology upgrades.

Last year, Petersburg received more than $7.1 million in Lottery funds for K-12 education, according to officials.

For information on how to claim your prize, visit Virginia Lottery’s website here.