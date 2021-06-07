52-year-old man charged with murder following deadly shooting in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A 52-year-old man has been charged with murder following a deadly shooting in Petersburg Sunday afternoon.

According to Petersburg Police, officers were called to the area behind a car wash just off University Boulevard at Patton Park around 3 p.m. for reports of shots fired. Officers said two men opened fire and started shooting at one another.

Willie Noise III, 74, died at the scene. The suspect Jimmy Methodist of Chesterfield was found suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital for injuries that were initially reported as life-threatening but were later found not to be, police said.

Noise’s niece told 8News on Sunday that she believes the shooting started after an altercation between the two men.

“To my understanding, there was a disagreement between the person who did it, who shot him and others that were down here,” said Melanie Noise, the victim’s niece.

Methodist was taken into custody and charged with murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, discharging a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is being held without bond until his court appearance.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective K. Mitchell at 9804)732-4222.