58-year-old man dies after crashing into parked car in Hopewell

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Hopewell authorities are investigating a fatal crash that happened this morning.

According to Hopewell police, 58-year-old Timothy Bernard Nelson of Hopewell was traveling south on S. 15th Avenue in a Dodge work van when he struck a parked car in the 400 block.

Officers responded to the crash around 7:23 a.m. On the scene they found Nelson suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead by medical personnel.

The Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death. No other injuries were reported.

Anyone with information should call Hopewell Police Department at (804) 541-2222

