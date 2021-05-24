6-year-old boy shot during drive-by shooting while visiting dad’s home in Petersburg, mother says

A 6-year-old boy is recovering after being shot in Petersburg Sunday, May 23, 2021. (Photos provided by Varkeya Fields)

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A 6-year-old boy had to have two surgeries after being shot in Petersburg early Sunday morning.

Varkeya Fields, the mother of Ja’den Briggs, said the boy was visiting his father at his home in Petersburg when he was shot during a drive-by shooting.

Petersburg Police responded to a shooting at the Pecan Acres housing complex around 12:38 a.m. Police said that the 6-year-old boy and a 5-year-old girl were playing outside when they were struck by gunfire. Authorities said the children were victims of a senseless act of violence.

Briggs went to Southside Regional Medical Center after the shooting and was later flown to VCU Health, Fields told 8News. A 5-year-old girl was also injured during the drive-by shooting.

Petersburg Police Cpt. Emmanuel Chambliss told 8News the 5-year-old girl was shot in the leg, She is expected to make a full recovery.

Fields said her 6-year-old son has had two surgeries so far and may need another to get stitches in his bladder.

Briggs is a member of the Burgboyz football team and missed out on the championship game yesterday because of his injuries.

The investigation into the shooting continues. Authorities are working to identify the suspects in this case. A small Honda or Toyota was seen leaving the area following the shooting, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Petersburg Police Department at (804) 861-1212 or using P3tips.com.