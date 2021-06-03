6-year-old boy, shot in Petersburg, recovering at home with family

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC)–A son and his mother have been reunited after he was injured in a drive-by shooting in Petersburg nearly two weeks ago.

Ja’den Briggs, 6, returned home to his family in Colonial Heights Wednesday. He spent almost two weeks in the hospital following two surgeries.

“It was scary,” Briggs said about his time in the hospital.

On May 22, Briggs and a five-year-old girl were shot in a drive-by shooting in Petersburg. Police say the children were outside playing on Pecan Street when gunfire erupted.

His mother, Varkeya Fields, said the bullet entered his bottom and tore a hole in his bladder. The bullet fragments damaged a nerve in his right foot.

Although Briggs still needs two more surgeries to heal his bladder and foot, doctors sent him home in a wheelchair to be with his mother, two older brothers and older sister.

“We’re excited and glad to have him home,” Fields said.

Since returning home, Briggs said he’s celebrated his sister’s birthday and played games.

“It’s fun and I’m happy,” he said.

Fields said while her son is getting better, Briggs is still suffering.

“A little challenging for the other kids though, because he can’t do what he normally does,” she said. “Late nights, you know, with the crying because he’s in pain.”

Briggs is a first-year player on the BurgBoyz football team. His injuries kept him away from some football games, but he will still show support for his team.

“He loves football and can’t play,” Fields said. “We are going to try to make it to practice and at least watch.”

Though the potential for severe weather delayed Briggs planned celebration, Fields said they will hold a drive-thru parade for his homecoming.

She said loved ones are welcome to attend the event at 4 p.m. Saturday, June 5, at Ettrick Park on 20400 Laurel Road.