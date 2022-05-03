PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A Petersburg woman was charged with attempted murder, after firing multiple rounds at four Petersburg Police Officers Tuesday.

According to police, 60-year-old Denise Townes was found by a Code Compliance Officer at a vacant house on the 700 block of Blick Street during a follow-up inspection of the property.

Police said the Code Compliance Officer watched Townes walk to the front porch of the house, grab a gun, and start walking toward the officer, who then called for police assistance. The police arrived and found Townes at the intersection of St. Mark Street and Chesnut Street, where they were able to positively identify her.

60-year-old Denise Townes (Photo Courtesy of The Petersburg Police Department)

According to Petersburg Police, Townes started shooting multiple rounds at the four police officers after they got out of their cars. Townes then ran away, but was immediately caught by police.

There were no shots fired by police and no officer was injured.

Townes is being charged with: