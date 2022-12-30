HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The Hopewell Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that resulted in the death of a 7-year-old girl in the Arlington neighborhood of the city.

Around 2:15 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, officers were called to the 2300 block of Freeman Street for a reported shooting.

Upon their arrival, officers found a 7-year-old girl with an apparent gunshot wound to the chest. According to police, the officers secured the scene and initiated life-saving measures with Hopewell EMS. The girl was transported to TriCities Hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Witnesses told authorities that had seen a light-colored four-door sedan with tinted windows speeding through the area at the time of the shooting. Police believe the vehicle may be related to the homicide but a motive is unknown at this time.

The Hopewell Police Department Criminal Investigation Unit is continuing to investigate the incident.

The shooting occurred just blocks away from two other shootings that occurred the night before. One shooting involved a man who was shot in the elbow in the 1300 block of New York Avenue, while the other involved a car that had been damaged with consistent gunfire a little over an hour later — located in the 3000 block of Boston Street.

Hopewell Police have not said any of these shootings are connected at this time.

Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to contact the Hopewell Police Department at 804-541-2284.