PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A 70-year-old woman is dead after police say she was involved in a crash with a tractor-trailer in Petersburg.

According to the Petersburg Bureau of Police, the crash, which involved a tractor trailer and a personal vehicle, took place at the intersection of Flank Road and Halifax Road on Thursday, Oct. 26.

70-year-old Marianne H. Davis of Petersburg, who was the only person in the personal vehicle, was killed in the crash. The driver of the tractor-trailer was taken to a local hospital and has since been released.

This crash is still under investigation, anyone with information is asked to call Petersburg Police at 804-732-4222.