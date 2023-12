COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — Looking to get into the holiday spirit? The 70th annual Colonial Heights Christmas Parade will bring Christmas cheer to the city on Tuesday.

The parade will begin at 7 p.m. on Dec. 5 on the Boulevard. This year’s parade theme is Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree.

The parade will span from Temple Avenue to the Colonial Heights Courthouse, according to organizers.