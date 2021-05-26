8 Petersburg students earn college degrees before graduating high school

Images of the eight Petersburg City Public Schools students who earned degrees from Richard Bland Community College before graduating high school. (Photos by Petersburg City Public Schools)

PETERSBURG, Va.(WRIC) — Eight students from Petersburg City Public Schools earned an associate degree from Richmond Bland Community college before graduating high school.

PCPS offers high school students the chance to earn an associate degree while earning their high school diploma.

The eight students are:

Harmoni Bolling

Joseph Briscoe

Jordin Paige

Da’shawnti Pride

Christopher Scott

Meziah Scott

Faith Simms

Kobe Wilkerson

Dr. Maria Pitre-Martin, Superintendent of Petersburg City Public School said, this is a way students can enter the workforce with multiple credentials.

“We are so proud of our students that choose to pursue a degree while earning their diploma,” said Dr. Maria Pitre-Martin, Superintendent of Petersburg City Public Schools. “Being able to have our graduates enter the workforce or college with multiple credentials or college credits prepares them for success.” concluded Dr. Pitre-Martin.