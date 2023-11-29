PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Construction has finally begun on Central Virginia’s new Central State Hospital. Last fall, economic conditions forced the state to delay the 300-bed facility’s development. Now, a little less than a year late, construction is well underway and — according to regional mental health advocates — it’s about time.

Virginia State Senator Creigh Deeds — Chairperson for the Virginia Behavioral Health Commission — has been fighting for Central State Hospital to be improved for more than six years.

“My first time going through there … it so much reminded me of the scenes of ‘One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest’,” Deeds recalled. “I just couldn’t imagine that being a place where people could get well or where you could recruit many people to work.”

Construction was supposed to begin in Fall 2022, but pandemic-era supply chain issues and inflation pushed that goalpost further.

“I’m frustrated that it’s taken so long,” Deeds explained. “But, sometimes things take long.”

The old Central State Hospital operated in the Tri-Cities area since the late 1800s and has had a notably controversial history. Then, earlier this year, the hospital’s name was brought into the headlines again when a patient died while being admitted to the facility.

Deeds and mental health advocates across Virginia expressed a recognition for the institution’s value in history and as a resource to better serve mental and behavioral health patients.

“The Central State Hospital was the first psychiatric hospital in the country for African-Americans,” Deeds said. “Its central location is critical to the needs of the Commonwealth of Virginia. It’s got the most important — and the only, really — forensic unit we’ve got in the state.

With construction finally advancing, community members can anticipate a — delayed — but looming new chapter relatively soon.

“I’m pleased that this is underway and I can’t wait until it’s open,” Deeds said.

The more than $315 million project doesn’t have a clear projected finish date just yet. However, in the last update 8News received, state representatives estimated the project’s completion would be around 2026.

