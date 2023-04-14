PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A Petersburg man is making a positive impact on his community by showing kids the invaluable skill of ‘straight-line’ farming.

Aubrey Holmes is one of the many farmers who works the Petersburg Community Oasis Farm where they’re looking to create hope and address food insecurity in the community. He owns a quarter-acre of land and the seeds he plants can help children find their path in life.

“If I can get them to pull their shoes off and come here to the back yard farm, the oasis? Yeah it could happen,” Holmes said.

Holmes is teaching kids how to plant vegetables like tomatoes, beans, kale and many others. He says what they’re learning can have a great impact on their health.

“Diabetes, it’s a plant in that garden that can work that diabetes. You have to give them something to pay attention with. You can’t just keep on changing pace or pictures every time. You got to give them a time lapse. Gosh my beans coming up or look at my kale,” said Holmes.

Holmes began teaching dozens of young kids earlier this year.

“If we can take this thing and show them how to grow a few chickens, there goes the egg price,” says Holmes. “If we can show them how to grow some greens there goes the kidney problem.”

His passion birthed from his experience as a child that he says changed his life.

“This is what I was raised to do. We need it,” he said.

And while plants and gardens are growing, he also hopes future farmers are will sprout from this positive experience.

“I know if them kids had that backyard garden, that backyard farm they would have a reason to do some things. Then they would come out front with their little vegetable stands and go to the market and sale that thing and make them a living,” said Holmes.