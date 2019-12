HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — An abandoned dog was found stuffed inside a duffle bag in Hopewell and a local shelter wants to know who is responsible.

Hopewell Animal Services said the bag and dog were dropped over a fence on the 2500 block of Western Street in Hopewell on Dec. 1, between the hours of 11 a.m. and 12:15 p.m.

😤😡HELP/INFORMATION NEEDED😡😤 On December 1, 2019 between the hours of 11am-12:15PM This canine was located INSIDE this… Posted by Hopewell Animal Services on Tuesday, December 3, 2019

The shelter is working to collect video surveillance and any other details that may help with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact (804) 541-2204.