PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg Schools has announced an active police investigation is taking place near Petersburg High School and Vernon Johns Middle School on Tuesday, Sept. 27.

According to the school system, all students are safe as of 12:51 p.m. on Tuesday.

No further information is known about the type of investigation or the exact location, other than proximity to two schools.

Petersburg High School is located on Johnson Road and Vernon Johns Middle School is located on Homestead Road a short distance away.

