HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Hundreds of AdvanSix workers are on strike in the city of Hopewell.

Many workers walked off their jobs at the chemical plant Friday in protest of their contracts handed down from the company, which they state to be unfair.

About a dozen AdvanSix workers lined the streets in protest on Randolph Road in Hopewell Tuesday afternoon.

Photo of AdvanSix workers on strike by Alexis Bellamy/WRIC

AdvanSix workers are on strike over wage negotiations in their contracts that expired on April 6.

In anticipation of the contracts expiring, the group had been negotiating with the company since March 27 to come to an agreement.

According to Tommy Humphries with the International Chemical Workers Union, AdvanSix negotiated a wage adjustment for about half of the workers, with the other half receiving a 0% wage increase in their first year.

“We feel like it’s a partnership between the two. If the company is successful, then the people should be successful,” said Humphries. “My guys, my committees are experienced enough to know what’s a big deal and what’s not. A grip or a compliant.”

AdvanSix released a statement in response:

“The company’s goal is to provide all of our employees with an equitable contract that is fair and competitive in the market. We believe the unions want this as well. However, certain roles in our organization have fallen below market rates as we have historically approached wage increases with a ‘one size fits all approach.’ With this contract, the company is looking to achieve more unity by providing a more equitable contract with wages that are competitive for all – not just for a segment of the union population.”

Humphries said it is about more than just contracts — it is about respect.

“We’re looking for some respect and some appreciation for what our people do on a regular basis and what they have done through the last three years,” he said. “This is not something we champion. We don’t promote strikes. It doesn’t help anybody, but it is our alternative — if we can’t get a fair, or what we consider a fair, contract.”

The strike, which officially started at 4 a.m. Monday morning, has the full support of the more than 340 union members behind it.

“The longer we’re out, the more the company suffers, the more we suffer. So, there is not a winner by having a strike — it’s just an unfortunate thing that has to happen,” Humphries added.

Humphries told 8news the chemical workers union has a meeting with company leaders Wednesday morning.

Both parties have agreed to meet with a mediator to help with negotiations.