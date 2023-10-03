PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — After a water line break left a number of buildings and residents in Downtown and Old Towne Petersburg without water or with low-pressure water Sunday through Tuesday, the City is advising residents to use bottled water or boil their tap water before drinking it.

Residents in the Bank and Sycamore Streets area are being told by the City to bring their water to a rolling boil for one minute before using it for drinking, food preparation and ice-making until further notice.

The City says the precaution is necessary because the loss in water pressure could have allowed bacteria to enter the water system. A failure to follow the advisory could result in stomach or intestinal illness.

Workers are addressing the pressure by flushing the system, sampling for chlorine and testing for bacteria in the water. The issue is expected to be resolved within 48 hours.

For more information, contact Jerry Byerly, Petersburg Director of Public Works, at jbyerly@petersburg-va.org or by phone at 804-733-2320.