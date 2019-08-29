Breaking News
Medical Examiner: Toddler sexually assaulted at Richmond motel died of blunt force trauma
Alumni donates enough backpacks for every Lakemont elementary student

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Students at Lakemont Elementary in Petersburg were given a gift Thursday ahead of the upcoming school year. An alumni living in Georgia donated enough backpacks for every student at the school.

Lamar Drew, a G&P Trucking Co. driver and organizer of Lighten the Load LLC, attended the Petersburg school when it was called Robert E. Lee Elementary. As a way to give back to his old school, Drew donated 600 backpacks to students.

Each student was allowed one free backpack at Lakemont’s open house from 1 – 5 p.m.

