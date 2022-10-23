PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Looking to trick-or-treat in Petersburg? Look no further than the annual Trunk-a-Treat event.

Hosted by the Office of Recreation and Special Events, Trunk-a-Treat serves as a safe and secure way for kids to get their trick-or-treating in.

The free event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Petersburg Sports Complex located at 100 Ball Park Rd.

Participating organizations will decorate their vehicles and give wrapped candy to all trunk-a-treaters.

The event will include a pumpkin patch, hayrides, a game truck and popcorn.