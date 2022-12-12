HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The Hopewell Police Department is looking for two men who they say forced their way into a home in the city with firearms.

According to police, officers responded to a home on the 3000 block of Courthouse Road just after 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11 for a report of a home invasion that had just taken place.

It was determined that the victim encountered two armed men who forced their way into the house. The men took the victim’s phone, got into a car with a loud exhaust and left the area heading in an unknown direction.

At one point, one of the men hit the victim with his firearm, causing minor injuries. The victim was not able to provide a description of either of the men to police. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Hopewell Police at 804-541-2284.