COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — Colonial Heights Crime Solvers is seeking assistance from the public in locating a suspect in a recent jewelry store robbery.

At around 4:15 p.m. on June 22, a suspect entered Mars Jewelry Store located at 230 Southpark Circle in Southpark Mall.

According to police, the suspect walked around the store for several minutes, trying on various items reportedly valued at $40,000. The suspect then reportedly attempted to leave the store but was confronted by employees.

During the confrontation, the suspect pulled a black pistol from his bag and threatened the employees before running away, according to police.

The Colonial Heights Crime Solvers program has released photos of the suspect in the case below.

(Courtesy of Colonial Heights Crime Solvers)

Anyone with information relating to this incident or the suspect involved is encouraged to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or use the P3 Tips mobile app.