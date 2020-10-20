Ashland launches Patio Heating Assistance Program

ASHLAND, Va. (WRIC) — The Town of Ashland is helping out restaurant owners as the seasons change and the temperature drops.

The new Patio Heating Assistance Program will provide money to restaurants and breweries to cover the cost of heating their outdoor dining facilities.

Grants are available for up to 1,200 per restaurant and can be retroactive to cover purchase made since September 1.

Anyone interested can apply online here.

