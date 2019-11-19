Assault case dropped against Petersburg attorney and wife

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Prosecutors ended a criminal case against a Petersburg attorney and his wife, both of whom faced charges that included abduction and assault.

Charles Hardenbergh was charged in July after a reported attack on a woman he and his wife had known for years. Charges against him have since been dropped, online records show.

Hardenbergh’s wife, Mari, faced similar charges that have also been dropped.

