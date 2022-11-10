PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — As cases of RSV, COVID-19, and the flu continue to spread across the community, health experts are trying to prevent a potential “tripledemic.”

COVID-19 continues to be an ongoing health concern across the country, and now the dreaded flu season has also begun. Now, cases of Respitory Syncytial Virus (RSV) have been rising locally, especially in children. With three viruses to worry about, many people are wondering how to keep themselves and their families healthy this winter.

On Thursday, Nov. 10, Virginia’s Secretary of Health and Human Resources John Littel visited a Thanksgiving food drive in Petersburg to publicly receive his flu shot, which is just one step to protect yourself and potentially lessen the spread of illness.

Littel is urging members of the public to receive their vaccines against respiratory illnesses like the flu and COVID-19 in order to put a halt to their growing spread before hospitals and resources become overwhelmed.

He also addressed the primary focus for healthcare professionals right now. While COVID rates are becoming more stable, flu rates are spiking.

“In most jurisdictions in Virginia we’re seeing pretty significant declines in COVID some areas it’s a little higher, but we have very stable hospitalizations and deaths, so that’s relatively the base,” Littel said. “But what we are seeing is a big influx of flu so for a number of years we’ve been waiting for the flu season to really pick up.”