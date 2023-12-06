CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One of the suspects accused in the shooting of a Virginia State University (VSU) campus police officer is scheduled to be appointed an attorney in court today.

Deonta M. Blount, 21, has been charged with aggravated malicious wounding and using a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection to the shooting of 38-year-old VSU campus officer Bruce Foster.

Around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 12, Foster was investigating a disturbance in the 3400 block of Boisseau Street when he encountered 21-year-old Reginald L. King. According to police, King gave false information to Foster before trying to run away.

Foster chased after King and was trying to detain him when Blount allegedly shot Foster from behind.

Foster was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. Over a week later, it was reported he was paralyzed from the waist down as a result of the incident.

Both Blount and King were arrested shortly after the incident. A spokesperson with VSU confirmed to 8News that King and Blount were not students at the university.

King appeared in Chesterfield General District Court and was appointed an attorney on Monday, Nov. 27.

Blount’s court appearance is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 6.