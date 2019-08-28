Baseball fever in Colonial Heights after Summer League team announced

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — Empty seats no more.

Excitement for collegiate players to get summer league action underway in Colonial Heights has taken over and the city is expecting big participation.

“To hear that sound of a baseball hitting a wooden bat and hearing that echo in this stadium, that’s like music to my ears,” said Greg Kochuba, mayor of Colonial Heights.

Three years have passed since the Tri-Cities have seen a summer league baseball team.

Chris Martin had a hand in bringing a summer league back to Colonial Heights, saying “everybody around here supports baseball and you just can’t beat that support and people are looking for stuff like this.”

Mayor Kochuba made the official announcement today after city council unanimously voted to bring a Coastal Plain League baseball team to Shepherd Stadium.

“As these teams come in they’re going to grab a bite to eat, they may get some gas, they may stay in our hotels and that’ll all spur on the economy,” the mayor said.

Now, the citizens of Colonial Heights and native Kirk Cox, Speaker of the House, are buzzing.

“It’s gonna be fan first focus,” Martin said. “You’re going to be able to have opportunities to meet players and shake hands with them and be on the field with them and we’ve heard a lot of people really excited about it.”

The upcoming season will be a 52-game season with 26 of those games to be played at Shepherd Stadium in Spring 2020.