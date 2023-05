PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg residents should be on the lookout for a bear that was seen in the city on Monday afternoon.

According to Petersburg Police, the bear was seen in the area of Lee Avenue and South Street near the Henry William Townhomes on Monday, May 15.

The public is encouraged to not engage with the bear if they see it. Instead, they should call either the Petersburg Non-Emergency line at 804-732-4222 or the Department of Game and Inland Fisheries 804-367-1000.