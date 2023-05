PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A bear was been spotted in the area of Wythe and Pine Streets in Petersburg on Thursday, May 18, according to the Petersburg Bureau of Police.

If you see the bear, do not engage with it. Instead, call either the Petersburg Non-Emergency line at 804-732-42222 or call the Department of Game and Inland Fisheries at 804-367-1000.

This is the second bear sighting in Petersburg this week. A bear was seen in the area of Lee Avenue and South Street on Monday, May 15.