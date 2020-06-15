PETERSBURG, Va, (WRIC) — Petersburg residents are concerned after video shows a large black bear sighting in the city’s Cool Springs Garden community.
Neighbors spotted the bear going through trash cans near “West Clara Drive,” this past Friday and have since reached out to the city for help.
Officials remind residents that if they see a bear, do not approach it. Locals should instead call Petersburg Animal Control at (804) 732) 3654.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Bear spotted in Cool Springs Garden community in Petersburg
- Unity Ride for Black Lives protest may cause detours, delays to GRTC routes
- T-Mobile outage: Service down for users across US
- Hopewell schools to welcome students back in August
- Poll: 45% of parents unwilling to send their kids to school