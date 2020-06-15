1  of  2
Breaking News
Woman pleads guilty to 2nd-degree murder in fatal Shockoe Bottom hit-and-run Gun rights groups seek injunction blocking Virginia’s new one-gun-a-month law

Bear spotted in Cool Springs Garden community in Petersburg

The Tri-Cities

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:
black bear

Petersburg residents are concerned after video shows a large black bear sighting in the city’s Cool Springs Garden community. (Photo clip courtesy of Facebook)

PETERSBURG, Va, (WRIC) — Petersburg residents are concerned after video shows a large black bear sighting in the city’s Cool Springs Garden community.

Neighbors spotted the bear going through trash cans near “West Clara Drive,” this past Friday and have since reached out to the city for help.

Officials remind residents that if they see a bear, do not approach it. Locals should instead call Petersburg Animal Control at (804) 732) 3654.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events