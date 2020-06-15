Bear spotted in Cool Springs Garden community in Petersburg

Petersburg residents are concerned after video shows a large black bear sighting in the city’s Cool Springs Garden community. (Photo clip courtesy of Facebook)

PETERSBURG, Va, (WRIC) — Petersburg residents are concerned after video shows a large black bear sighting in the city’s Cool Springs Garden community.

Neighbors spotted the bear going through trash cans near “West Clara Drive,” this past Friday and have since reached out to the city for help.

Officials remind residents that if they see a bear, do not approach it. Locals should instead call Petersburg Animal Control at (804) 732) 3654.

