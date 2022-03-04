UPDATE: According to VDOT, all lanes of the Benjamin Harrison Bridge have reopened and the scene is now clear.

HOPEWELL, Va (WRIC) — The Benjamin Harrison Bridge, which takes Route 156 over the James River between Hopewell and Charles City County, is currently closed due to a crash.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, both the northbound and southbound lanes of the bridge are closed. Drivers are asked to use alternate routes and expect delays.

For real-time highway cameras and traffic information, visit 511virginia.org.