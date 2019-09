FILE – This July 22, 2012, file photo shows U.S. singer-songwriter Bob Dylan performing onstage at “Les Vieilles Charrues” Festival in Carhaix, western France. Dylan won the 2016 Nobel Prize in literature, announced Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016. (AP Photo/David Vincent, File)

ETTRICK, Va. (WRIC) — Bob Dylan and his band are coming to Virginia State University.

The band will be performing on Wednesday, November 13 at 8 p.m. at the VSU Multipurpose Center.

Bob Dylan is an American singer-songwriter who has been a major figure in music for more than fifty years. Since 1994, he has sold over 100 million records.

Tickets go on sale Friday, September 20 at 10 a.m. VSU students can get tickets at the venue box office with a valid student ID.