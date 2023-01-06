COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — The Colonial Heights Police Department has now determined a body found in a wooded area of the city last month to be a 19-year-old who was reported missing from Chesterfield County in November. According to police, the case is no longer a death investigation, it is an active homicide investigation.

Marcus James Johnson, 19, of the 2100 block of Esquire Road, was reported missing by his family on Nov. 27. He was reportedly last seen leaving his residence on Nov. 16, according to police.

Marcus James Johnson, 19, of the 2100 block of Esquire Road, was reported missing by his family on Nov. 27. (Courtesy of the Chesterfield County Police Department)

Around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, officers were called to the 1300 block of Yacht Basin Drive after a citizen reported that human remains had been found in the wood line.

Upon their arrival, investigators found the body of a deceased male — now identified as Johnson. According to police, the body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Richmond for further investigation.

Colonial Heights detectives — with the assistance of Virginia State Police — identified Johnson on Tuesday, Jan. 3. The detectives also determined the case to be an active homicide investigation. Although Johnson’s body was found on Yacht Basin Drive, police said they believe the crime occurred at another location.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact Senior Detective C. Velasquez at 804-520-9329.