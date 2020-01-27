Boil water advisory in Hopewell lifted

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — A boil water advisory that forced Hopewell schools to close Monday has been lifted after being issued over the weekend.

The notice was shared on Saturday, Jan. 25, after an interruption of power at Virginia American Water’s Hopewell treatment facility caused a drop in water pressure. Officials said the advisory came as a precautionary measure for the city, as well as the subdivisions of New Birchett Estates, Cedar Creek, Cedar Creek West, Stratford Woods and Mullberry Woods in Prince George County.”

Hopewell customer do not need to boil their tap water before drinking it anymore after samples showed the water system met all state and federal quality standards. A spokesperson for Virginia American Water said customers need to flush pipes, ice makers and water fountains before using the water in their home, and also suggested a few guidelines to follow:

Run a cold water faucet in your home for 3-5 minutes.

To flush automatic ice makers, make three batches of ice and discard.

Run water softeners through a regeneration cycle. Follow the manufacturer’s guidelines specified in the owner’s manual.

Run drinking water fountains for one minute at the highest flow rate possible.

If customers have any questions, they may call 1-800-452-6863. Additional information is also available on Virginia American Water’s website at www.virginiaamwater.com, under the Alerts Notifications section.

