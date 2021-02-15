Boil water advisory issued for Virginia American Water customers in Hopewell

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia American Water company has issued a water boil advisory for its customers in Hopewell following a power outage at their water treatment plant.

This includes approximately 9,500 customers in the City of Hopewell, as well as the subdivisions of New Birchett Estates, Cedar Creek, Cedar Creek West, Strattford Woods and Mullberry Woods in Prince George County, the company said in a release early Monday morning.

Impacted customers should bring water to a boil for one minute and then allow cooling before using it for consumption, drinking, making baby formula, ice cubes, washing vegetables and fruit, and for brushing teeth.

The water company also recommends the following steps:

Throw away uncooked food or beverages or ice cubes if made with tap water during the day of the advisory;

Keep boiled water in the refrigerator for drinking;

Rinse hand-washed dishes for a minute in diluted bleach (one tablespoon of household bleach per gallon of tap water) or clean your dishes in a dishwasher using the hot wash cycle and dry cycle.

Do not swallow water while you are showering or bathing;

Provide pets with boiled water after cooling;

Do not use home filtering devices in place of boiling or using bottled water; most home water filters will not provide adequate protection from microorganisms;

Use only boiled water to treat minor injuries.

Virginia American Water said they are working to resolve this issue quickly. In the meantime, the company is coordinating with local and state officials and will give out bottled water beginning on Monday, February 15 at 10:00 am at Hopewell High School at 400 S. Mesa Drive.

Updates will be provided on the company’s Facebook and Twitter pages. Customers with questions can call 1-800-452-6863.