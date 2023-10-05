PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) – Petersburg residents and businesses in the city’s downtown and Old Towne areas don’t need to boil water for safe drinking water after being under a boil water advisory for the last two days.

The residents and businesses in those areas were told on Oct. 3 to boil all drinking water until further notice due to water line breaks.

Repairs have been made, and the water has been tested per requirements from the health department, according to a city spokesperson.

Residents and businesses are encouraged to contact (804) 733-2407 for any questions or concerns regarding water usage.