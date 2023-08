UPDATE — This incident has been resolved.

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — A brush fire shut down lanes on Interstate 95 South Thursday.

The south right lane and right shoulder were closed as a result of the fire, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation. Crews were seen responding to the scene to put out the blaze around 10 a.m.

The fire was located on the side of the interstate, near the Southpark Boulevard interchange.

This is a breaking news story, stay with 8News for updates.