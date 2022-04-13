PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC)– Neighbors are reacting after a young man was shot and killed in plain view, just a block away from their homes.

According to Petersburg Police, 20-year-old Tyquan Ridges was shot and killed yesterday evening at the Citgo gas station on the 1500 block of East Washington Street.

Surveillance video given to 8News by employees at the gas station, shows a man running towards another man, shooting at him at 6:49 p.m. A man in a white shirt then runs out of the store with a gun. Seconds later, two more men came out of the store. A man wearing a black shirt shoots at the other, who then falls to the ground. The shooter runs back into the store, while the man in the white shirt goes back and grabs a gun out of the dead man’s hands.

Tucker Antonio Jr. lives nearby and told 8News, that he had just left the convenience store minutes before and walked down the street.



“All I heard was firecrackers,” Antonio said.

Neighbors heard dozens of gunshots. Some of them even woke up to bullet holes in their cars.

“Around the hood we usually hear shots, but not literally at somebody,” Antonio explained.

A bullet hole was also found in the front window of the gas station.

Bullet hole found at gas station

Bullet hole found in car

Car tire popped

The Citgo gas station

Petersburg police responded just before 7 p.m. on Tuesday ultimately for a call for a person shot. Officers found 20-year-old Tyquan Ridges dead at the scene.

Police said two other victims who had also been shot at the Citgo on E. Washington Street were found in separate locations. One person was found on Locust Court while the other was found on High Pearl Street.

A swat team was called in to control the crowd who seemed to know Ridges.

Antonio said he knows the family and saw Ridges’ mother and father at the scene.

Police said the suspect, 19-year-old Dwight Scott Jr., was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

According to residents who live nearby, several people had been seen walking down the street with their firearms. Some of them are asking for a stop to the violence.

“When they started shooting, I figured somebody got killed, but that’s the second time in two or three weeks and to be honest with you, it’s getting ridiculous,” said Melvin Gore, who lives in the area.

Scott is being held in jail and will be arraigned Thursday morning. Petersburg police are not looking for other suspects at this time. However, the shooting is still under investigation.

If you have any information about the incident, officials ask for you to call the Petersburg Police Department.

